Asian shares gain after solid US data, focus on virus

TOKYO: Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.39per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.63per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.13per cent to a record close of 3,334.69 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43per cent to 9,508.68, also a record high.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped 291,000 jobs in January, the most since May 2015, while a separate report showed U.S. services sector activity picked up last month. Both indicators suggest the economy could continue to grow moderately this year even as consumer spending slows.

Traders also cited unconfirmed reports of a possible vaccine breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for Wednesday's stock rally, although they also said such a catalyst was also likely to be an excuse for short-covering.

The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the virus, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

Statistics from China indicate that about 2per cent of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS.

"The coronavirus is continuing to spread so we need to remain cautious. But markets now appear to think that there will be a quick economic recovery after a short-term slump," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose back to 1.653per cent from a five-month low of 1.503per cent set last Friday.

In the currency market, the safe-haven Swiss franc and the yen retreated.

The Swiss franc eased to 0.9738 franc per dollar, having lost 0.4per cent on Wednesday.

The yen stepped back to 109.85 yen , compared with a three-week high of 108.305 hit on Friday.

The euro stood at US$1.0998 , having shed 0.4per cent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.73per cent to US$51.12 per barrel, extending its rebound from a 13-month low of US$49.31 touched on Tuesday.

Still it is down about 16per cent so far this year.

