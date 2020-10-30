Asian shares look for rebound following tech earnings

Asian markets looked to continue an upward swing on Friday, after a rebound in U.S. equities and strong corporate earnings set the stage.

Australia's ASX 200 climbed 0.14per cent in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.26per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.24per cent and down 0.31per cent from the underlying index's close on Wednesday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was up 0.44per cent.

Record numbers of coronavirus cases worldwide and the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election remained the major factors looming ahead for investors. On Wednesday, global coronavirus cases rose by over 500,000 for the first time as France and Germany prepped fresh lockdowns.

But in the short-term, a diet of strong quarterly reports from tech giants set the stage for an upswing at the Asia open. Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc all beat analyst estimates for quarterly revenue, with Amazon reporting a second straight quarter of record profits.

U.S. stocks enjoyed a rebound Thursday after a significant selloff the day prior. They were boosted by a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. economic growth in the third-quarter, which found record expansion but lingering scars from the pandemic.

"Even with the rebound, US output remains 3.5per cent below its pre-COVID levels. The path towards recovery is much less clear from here, especially as the number of virus cases grows and there are near-term impediments to a fiscal deal," wrote ANZ analysts in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.52per cent. The S&P 500 gained 1.19per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.64per cent.

The European Central Bank committed to further action in December to further lend economic support as European nations grappled with a renewed coronavirus outbreak. The announcement sent the euro sliding to a four-week low against the U.S. dollar.

Oil continued a downward slide, falling by more than 4per cent Thursday and hitting a five-month law, as renewed pandemic concerns weighed heavily on demand expectations.

December Brent crude futures were down US$1.66, or 4.2per cent, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were US$1.50, or 4per cent, lower.

Gold prices hit a one-month low Thursday, pushed down by a stronger dollar. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.6per cent to US$1,868.

The 10-year note last fell 16/32 in price to yield 0.8331per cent, from 0.781per cent late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Tom Brown)