Asian shares slump after weak China GDP, pound retreats

Asian stocks stumbled on Friday, erasing earlier gains after China posted its weakest growth in nearly three decades, countering a global lift in sentiment on the UK and European Union striking a long-awaited Brexit deal.

But the Brexit boost that helped markets on Thursday looks to have faded, with shares in Europe expected to open lower. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.42per cent at 3,573, German DAX futures fell 0.46per cent to 12,621.5 and FTSE futures were 0.4per cent lower at 7,145.5.

China's economy grew 6.0per cent in the third quarter, less than expected, and the weakest pace in at least 27-1/2 years, as the Sino-U.S. trade war hit demand at home and abroad.

While the downbeat data raises the prospect that Chinese policymakers could prepare more measures to boost growth, analysts and market players said Beijing has relatively little room for significant easing.

"How much traction is monetary policy going to get? If there is any short-term move (higher) here in Asia it will genuinely be only short-term players because we're not far from printing 5per cent in China GDP, and that's not going to be good for risk assets," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

"It doesn't matter how excited you get about stimulus, it is not going to be good for risk assets."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3per cent by around 0612 GMT, erasing earlier small gains. Australian shares dropped 0.52per cent and Chinese blue-chips were off 1.53per cent. Japan's Nikkei ended 0.18per cent higher.

Sterling, which had enjoyed its biggest rising streak since October 1985 and hit a five-month high on the back of the Brexit deal, gave up ground on Friday morning amid doubts that the agreement would receive parliamentary approval. The pound eased 0.29per cent to buy US$1.2850.

"Whatever was agreed last night with the EU still has to go through the British parliament...the uncertainty surrounding that still hasn't changed one iota," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in Perth, Australia.

Equity markets had enjoyed a bounce on Thursday from the initial Brexit deal news, with the S&P 500 briefly topping 3,000 points for the first time in more than three weeks.

Helping to alleviate immediate trade war worries, China said on Thursday that it hoped to reach a phased agreement in its trade dispute with the United States as soon as possible.

Investors were also encouraged by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley , but poor results from International Business Machines Corp and weak U.S. economic data weighed.

Housing starts, industrial production and mid-Atlantic factory output all fell short of economist expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.09per cent to 27,025.88, the S&P 500 finished up 0.28per cent at 2,997.97 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4per cent to 8,156.85.

On Friday, S&P 500 e-mini stock futures, were down 0.23per cent at 2,991.25.

Reflecting the cautious mood, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.7396per cent compared with a U.S. close of 1.755per cent on Thursday.

In the currency market, the safe-haven yen strengthened, with the dollar falling 0.13per cent to 108.51, while the euro was flat on the day at US$1.1123.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was barely lower at 97.599.

Oil fell, with Brent crude easing 0.52per cent to US$59.60 and U.S. crude dropping 0.19per cent to US$53.83.

Spot gold rose to US$1,492.25 per ounce.

