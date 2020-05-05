Asian stocks, oil boosted by moves to loosen lockdowns

A late Wall Street rally is expected to lead Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

HONG KONG/NEW YORK: Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up.

European stocks were set to follow suit, with FTSE futures up 1.31per cent and EuroSTOXX 50 futures 1.5per cent higher, after sharp falls on Monday. U.S. stock futures rose 0.75per cent.

Amid light trading volumes, with China, Japan and South Korea closed for public holidays, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.84per cent.

The gains were led by Australia's ASX 200, which rose 1.42per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.84per cent.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC markets, cautioned against reading too much into the day's moves in Asia, with few meaningful leads for investors.

"While the rises are good to see, much of the region is still on holiday, and (Australian) volumes are down 10per cent and that means this won't be too convincing for traders," he said.

The Asian rally followed late U.S. gains with the S&P 500 ending up 0.42per cent, driven by technology names such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

The upturn followed more optimistic statements from the governors of California and New York for reopening businesses. Several other countries including Spain, Italy, Nigeria, India, and Malaysia also tentatively eased lockdowns.

Brent crude rose 4per cent to US$28.30 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 6.03per cent to US$21.60 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the structure of the oil price rises, with bigger gains in nearer-dated contracts, suggested expectations of more production cuts and a restoration of fuel demand later this year.

They added, though, that this meant prices are highly unlikely to recover the big falls since the start of the year.

The optimism about an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed, at least briefly, the latest war of words between China and the United States, which had dragged down Asian and European shares on Monday.

An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of worldwide hostility in the wake of the outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters.

"Tension between China and the U.S. is going to be one of those themes that comes and goes over the next few months in the lead-up to the presidential election," said Jim McCafferty, joint-head of APAC equity research at Nomura.

The dollar index dropped 0.1per cent, as commodity currencies inched up, and spot gold lost 0.08per cent to US$1,700 an ounce.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes)