Asian stocks at record highs as Biden inauguration lifts stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI/NEW YORK: Asian stocks rose to new record highs on Thursday, tracking U.S. markets as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress have indicated they are willing to work with the new president on his administration's top priority, a US$1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus plan, but some are opposed to the plan's price tag. Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, but will still need Republican support to pass the program.

But after record high closes on Wall Street overnight, markets in Asia reflected relief over an orderly transition of power and strong expectations that U.S. stimulus will provide continued support for global assets.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, said that Democratic control of the Senate "increases not just the probability of more fiscal (stimulus), but the magnitude."

"That means that this market should be way, way, way higher as a whole and we're going to get there. We're entering this regime of even more accelerated asset class inflation," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up 0.85per cent, with markets across the region posting gains.

Chinese blue-chips added 1.2per cent, Australian shares climbed 0.69per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng breached the 30,000 level, rising 0.31per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.72per cent, less than 1per cent off three-decade highs reached last week.

The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.39per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97per cent. On Thursday, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked up to new records, and were last up 0.26per cent

"The market is still taking a sanguine view to tighter regulatory/tax risks given the narrow Senate majority, while still expecting additional fiscal stimulus," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Tech shares stood out after Netflix Inc said it would no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies, prompting its shares to surge nearly 17per cent.

Along with Netflix, the rest of the FAANG group, scheduled to report results in the coming weeks, jumped. Google parent Alphabet Inc rose 5.36per cent.

As equity gauges rose, U.S. stimulus hopes weighed on the greenback, pushing the dollar index down 0.1per cent to 90.319.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 103.52 and the euro gained 0.2per cent on the day to US$1.2124.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes yielded 1.0836per cent, down slightly from a U.S. close of 1.09per cent on Wednesday.

In commodity markets, oil prices eased on an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.56per cent to US$53.01 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.4per cent to US$55.85 per barrel.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,871 per ounce.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)