Asian stocks climb to record highs on Biden stimulus hopes

Asian markets were set to rise on Thursday after U.S. stocks closed at record highs on hopes that newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden would put in place further economic stimulus to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHANGHAI: Asian stocks scaled to record highs on Thursday as investors were hopeful the incoming Biden administration will be able to secure passage of a massive new stimulus package to cushion the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress have indicated they are willing to work with President Joe Biden on his administration's top priority, a US$1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus plan, but some are opposed to the price tag. Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, though they will still need Republican support to pass the program.

But after record high closes on Wall Street Wednesday, markets in Asia reflected relief over an orderly transition of power and strong expectations that U.S. stimulus will provide continued support for global assets.

European shares were set to motor on, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.39per cent, German DAX futures 0.4per cent higher and FTSE futures up 0.6per cent.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, said that Democratic control of the Senate "increases not just the probability of more fiscal (stimulus), but the magnitude."

"That means that this market should be way, way, way higher as a whole and we're going to get there. We're entering this regime of even more accelerated asset class inflation," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up 0.92per cent, with markets across the region posting gains.

Chinese blue-chips added 1.75per cent, Australian shares climbed 0.79per cent and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.54per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.82per cent, less than 1per cent off three-decade highs reached last week.

The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.39per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97per cent. On Thursday, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked up to new records, and were last 0.34per cent higher.

"The market is still taking a sanguine view to tighter regulatory/tax risks given the narrow Senate majority, while still expecting additional fiscal stimulus," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Tech shares stood out after Netflix Inc said it would no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies, prompting a near 17per cent surge in its shares.

Along with Netflix, the rest of the FAANG group, scheduled to report results in the coming weeks, rallied. Google parent Alphabet Inc rose 5.36per cent.

As equity gauges rose, U.S. stimulus hopes weighed on the greenback, pushing the dollar index down 0.17per cent to 90.254.

The dollar was off 0.14per cent against the yen at 103.37 and the euro gained 0.25per cent on the day to US$1.2134.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes yielded 1.0785per cent, down from a U.S. close of 1.09per cent on Wednesday.

In commodity markets, oil prices eased on an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, though hopes for an economic revival kept losses in check. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.24per cent to US$53.18 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.16per cent to US$55.99 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.15per cent to US$1,873.77 per ounce.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; editing by Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)