Asian stocks jump as revived recovery hopes push Wall St to new highs

Asian stocks opened higher on Friday, with Japan hitting a three-decade high as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States and bet on an economic recovery later in the year.

Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.48per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.84per cent, hitting its highest level since August 1990.

The broadly upbeat mood came after Wall Street hit record highs on Thursday while bond prices fell as markets bet a new Democrat-controlled government would lead to heavy spending and borrowing to support the U.S. economic recovery.

"We're sure to see a synchronised global recovery in the second half of this year," said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski.

"Right now, there's lots of concern about the virus and noise surrounding the vaccine. But we need to take a slightly longer view."

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained a more moderate 0.16per cent after that nation's Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in its capital following the discovery of a case of the more contagious UK variant of COVID-19.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.02per cent after reports that the Trump administration was considering banning U.S. entities from investing in an expanded list of Chinese companies in the waning days of the presidency.

U.S. government officials have begun weighing removing President Donald Trump from office before President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration date of Jan. 20 after he incited a violent riot against at the U.S. Capitol building.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.48per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.56per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.18per cent.

Benchmark yields hit their highest level in 10 months as U.S Treasuries continued to sell off. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 12/32 in price to yield 1.0812per cent. The 30-year bond last fell 27/32 in price to yield 1.859per cent.

The dollar also strengthened on hopes of a meaningful economic recovery later this year.

The dollar index rose 0.53per cent against a basket of currencies to 89.785 with the euro down 0.43per cent to US$1.2272.

Bitcoin topped US$40,000 for the first time on Thursday, as the digital currency continued to be in high demand from institutional and retail investors alike. Bitcoin was last up 6.1per cent at US$39,100 but market watchers say a pull back is likely.

Strength in the dollar weighed on gold prices.

Spot gold fell 0.3per cent to US$1,913.87 per ounce but U.S. gold futures inched 0.3per cent higher to settle at US$1,913.60.

Oil traders continued to focus on Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen production cuts.

Brent crude settled up 8 cents to US$54.38 a barrel after touching US$54.90, a high not seen since before the first COVID-19 lockdowns in the West. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled up 20 cents to US$50.83, after hitting a session high at US$51.28.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Sam Holmes)