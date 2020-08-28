Asian stocks may be choppy despite US Fed inflation shift, COVID outlook

WASHINGTON: Asian equities are likely to have a bumpy ride on Friday after U.S. stocks scaled new peaks for a third straight day and bond yields surged on the Federal Reserve's average-inflation strategy, as well as a promising development in curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets swirled after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a policy that aims for 2per cent inflation on average so that too low a pace would be followed by an effort to lift inflation "moderately above 2per cent for some time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

As investors tried to digest its ramifications, gold rose, and then fell. Yields gained on longer-dated government bonds fell, and then rose.

The dollar rebounded after an initial drop and gold prices flipped in choppy trade, retreating from early gains on Powell's comments, which investors had widely expected.

"There seems to be a bit of rotation with regards to the news today and how the market has responded, giving the markets a value bump," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

"The steepening of the yield curve is a welcome addition, particularly on a day when the market is rising," Keator added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.15per cent in early trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.09per cent, while the Nikkei 225 index closed the overnight session down 0.35per centHong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.05per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.35 points, or 0.57per cent, to 28,492.27, the S&P 500 gained 5.82 points, or 0.17per cent, at 3,484.55, both setting new intraday highs.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.72 points, or 0.34per cent, to 11,625.34.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.19per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.14per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei per cent.

Stocks also rose on news that Abbott Laboratories won U.S. marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results in 15 minutes and will sell for US$5. Abbott shares rose 7.9per cent.

But as negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats on another coronavirus aid package have stalled, some analysts worry this will eventually threaten the equity-market rally

Crude oil declined 0.28per cent to US$42.90 per barrel as Hurricane Laura, which initially made landfall in the heart of the U.S. oil industry and forced oil rigs and refineries to shut down, began to weaken.

The dollar index rose 0.217per cent, with the euro down 0.03per cent to US$1.1818 and spot gold prices dropped 0.1per cent to US$1,927.81 an ounce.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered around 1 million last week, while the U.S. economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter, two government entities said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to yield 0.7538per cent from 0.746per cent.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Richard Chang)