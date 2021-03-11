Asian stocks rally after Dow hits record as inflation worries ease

Asian stocks were set to open slightly higher, following Wall Street's momentum, after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation, helping steer the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

TOKYO/NEW YORK: Asian stocks extended their rebound from a two-month low on Thursday after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

An index of regional stocks excluding Japan rose 0.7per cent, led by a 1.7per cent surge in South Korea's Kospi, and was on track for its first three-day advance in three weeks.

China's Shanghai Composite rallied 1.6per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5per cent.

"The reflation trade is back on," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

"We saw bonds and stocks rallying together and a slight easing in the U.S. dollar, which also indicates improving sentiment."

The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4per cent in February, in line with expectations, after a 0.3per cent increase in January. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1per cent, just shy of the 0.2per cent estimate.

While analysts largely expect a hike in inflation as vaccine rollouts lead to a reopening of the economy, worries persist that additional stimulus in the form of a US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden could overheat the economy.

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the bill, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history.

Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 1.5317per cent, stabilising from lows of 1.5060per cent overnight following an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that was not as bad as feared.

Investors will now eye an auction of 30-year debt on Thursday, seeking to cover massive shorts. A weak seven-year auction in late February helped fuel inflation concerns and sent yields higher.

"Rises in U.S. bond yields appear to have subsided a bit after the 10-year yield has reached 1.5per cent, even though many investors remain cautious before the Fed's policy meeting," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

"The Fed has ratcheted up its rhetoric on bond yields lately. The reality is, the economy is in a K-shaped recovery, with the service sector still in difficult conditions and the Fed would probably not want to let real interest rates rise."

The fall in the 10-year yield after the auction wasn't enough to help the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which lagged both the Dow and the S&P 500 after its strong move on Tuesday, as investors stayed with names expected to benefit from the economic reopening like financials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.45per cent to a record closing high, the S&P 500 gained 0.60per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were largely flat on Thursday in Asia.

Europe's main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.27per cent.

Gold held near a one-week high reached Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased.

Spot gold prices rose 0.2per cent to US$1,729.62 an ounce.

The dollar moved lower following the economic data, and remained weaker in Asian trading.

The dollar index slipped to 91.776, following a 0.2per cent drop overnight.

The euro stood at US$1.1932 while the safe-haven yen eased slightly to 108.52 per dollar.

Oil prices resumed their climb following two days of declines, after the Energy Information Administration reported a bigger-than-expected storage build.

U.S. crude futures stood at US$64.95 per barrel, up 50 cents or 0.78per cent. Brent crude futures were at US$68.38 per barrel, up 48 cents or 0.71per cent.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)