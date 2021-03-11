Asian stocks set to firm after Dow hits record

Asian stocks were set to open slightly higher, following Wall Street's momentum, after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation, helping steer the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.02per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.03per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.12per cent in early trading. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.24per cent.

"I do think we'll see good support for Asian markets today across the region," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. "The reflation trade is back on. We saw bonds and stocks rallying together and a slight easing in the U.S. dollar, which also indicates improving sentiment."

The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4per cent in February, in line with expectations, after a 0.3per cent increase in January. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1per cent, just shy of the 0.2per cent estimate.

While analysts largely expect a hike in inflation as vaccine rollouts lead to a reopening of the economy, worries persist that additional stimulus in the form of a US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden could lead to an overheating of the economy.

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the bill, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history.

U.S. Treasury yields slid Wednesday after an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that showed tepid demand with lower-than-average bid-to-cover ratio.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.5265per cent, from 1.52per cent late on Wednesday.

Investors will now eye an auction of 30-year debt on Thursday, seeking to cover massive shorts. A weak seven-year auction in late February helped fuel inflation concerns and sent yields higher.

The fall in the 10-year yield after the auction wasn't enough to help the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which lagged both the Dow and the S&P 500 after its strong move on Tuesday, as investors stayed with names expected to benefit from the economic reopening like financials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.45per cent to a record closing high, the S&P 500 gained 0.60per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04per cent.

Europe's main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.09per cent.

Gold erased earlier losses to hit a one-week high on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields eased.

Spot gold prices rose US$0.1234 or 0.01per cent, to US$1,726.17 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3per cent up at US$1,721.80.

The dollar moved lower following the economic data.

The dollar index fell 0.21per cent, with the euro down 0.01per cent to US$1.1924.

Oil prices resumed their climb after two days of declines, after the Energy Information Administration reported a bigger-than-expected storage build.

U.S. crude futures settled at US$64.44 per barrel, up 43 cents or 0.67per cent. Brent crude futures settled at US$67.90 per barrel, up 38 cents or 0.56per cent.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sam Holmes)