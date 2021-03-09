Asian stocks set to firm on global recovery prospects

Asian stocks were set for a strong open on Tuesday, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a US$1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill, shaking off a mixed Wall Street session after a big downturn in tech shares.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden's coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery, and noted "there are tools" to deal with inflation.

Despite the positive cues, investors remain conflicted over whether the stimulus will help global growth rebound faster from the COVID-19 downturn or cause the world's biggest economy to overheat and lead to runaway inflation.

Although futures markets suggested a higher open across Asia, Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets, said there was still a lot of uncertainty.

"What's going to determine the results today is the balance between buying for the reflation trade and the selling of tech (stocks)", he said. "It's difficult to say what's going to be most influential given the spectacular gains across Europe compared to the big drop in the Nasdaq."

The technology sector and other richly valued names have been highly susceptible to rising rates.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.92per cent in early trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.36per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.68per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.55per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow advanced while the Nasdaq shed over 2per cent. That marked a more than 10per cent fall since its Feb. 12 closing high, confirming a correction in the index's value.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.97per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.54per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.41per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 2.10per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.02per cent.

"If rates are grinding higher because people are getting optimistic about what economic growth looks like, that is still supportive for equity prices," said Tom Hainlin, global investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Ascent Private Wealth Group in Minneapolis.

U.S. treasury yields advanced as investors continued to price in higher inflation and more upbeat prospects for the U.S. economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.6029per cent, from 1.594per cent late on Monday.

U.S. economic data also pointed to a continued recovery, as the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories increased solidly in January despite a surge in sales, suggesting inventory investment could again contribute to growth in the first quarter.

On foreign exchange markets, the dollar index hit a three-and-a-half month high, rising rose 0.523per cent, with the euro up 0.06per cent to US$1.185.

Oil prices settled lower, retreating from a session peak above US$70 a barrel after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia lifted prices that high for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

U.S. crude futures settled down US$1.04, or 1.57per cent, at US$65.05 per barrel. Brent crude futures settled at US$68.24 per barrel, down US$1.12 or 1.61per cent.

Spot gold added 0.2per cent to US$1,685.20 an ounce. U.S. gold futures per cent to US$1,677.70 an ounce.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sam Holmes)