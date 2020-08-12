Asian stocks slip as US stimulus doubts mount

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over whether U.S. lawmakers would strike an agreement on an additional round of big fiscal stimulus to support an economy still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO/BOSTON: Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over whether U.S. lawmakers would strike an agreement on an additional round of big fiscal stimulus to support an economy still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopes of vaccine development, however, prompted some investors to reduce safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds, and to buy back battered stocks of companies hit hardest by the virus.

The mixed sentiment has led to choppy trade in Asia with the index of ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares shedding 0.76per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2per cent.

Mainland Chinese shares fell 1.7per cent, weighed by worries about the economic recovery after data showed a slowdown in the country's money supply and bank lending growth.

European shares are expected to open lower, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures falling 0.6per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak after coming within reach of its all-time peak hit in February just before the global outbreak of the COVID-19.

The declines came as political gridlock between the White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief continued for a fourth day.

Barring a bipartisan deal, the U.S. economy could be left with measures U.S. President Donald Trump called for on Saturday through executive orders to bypass Congress.

"We have enormous uncertainty. It appears it's getting harder for both sides to compromise as the election is nearing... Trump's proposals would be smaller than markets have expected. There's question over whether they are viable, too," said Junpei Tanaka, strategist at Pictet.

The U.S. election campaigns look set to gather steam after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dipped 1 basis points to 0.647per cent in Asia after hitting a one-month of 0.661per cent in previous trade.

On top of hedge selling ahead of the largest-ever 10-year note auction later in the day, bonds have lost some of their safe-haven allure also on rising hopes of vaccines against COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his country was the first to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

While Moscow's decision raised some eyebrows, the news lifted hope some of the vaccines currently in development would become available earlier than expected.

Investors bought back hospitality industries stocks and other value-oriented shares, leading the old-economy centric Dow Jones to outperform the tech-focused Nasdaq.

Globally, the MSCI Value index has risen 1.6per cent so far this week while the MSCI Growth index lost 1.2per cent.

The most dramatic move took place in precious metals.

Gold fell 1.6per cent to US$1,881.4 per ounce, a day after it suffered its biggest daily fall in seven years. Silver lost 3.2per cent to US$23.99 per ounce, following its 15per cent plunge on Tuesday.

Still, Michael Hsueh, Commodities & FX Strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York said, there is a good chance this week's decline will attract fresh buyers.

"In today's instance, the vaccine news is likely not sufficient to change the macro narrative, insofar as it is seen as a medical mistake in advancing too quickly through testing procedures," he said, referring to the Russian vaccine.

Major currencies were little changed, with the euro almost flat at US$1.1728 and the yen also moving little at 107.27 per dollar.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.4per cent after the country locked down Auckland following four new cases of COVID-19 and the country's central bank took a dovish stance.

Oil prices edged up after bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories, with Brent up 0.6per cent at US$44.75 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 0.5per cent at US$41.80.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Lawrence Delevingne in Boston; additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Sydney, Editing by Sam Holmes)