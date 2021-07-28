ASMI expects third-quarter revenue jump on chip demand

REUTERS: Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International expects a rise in third-quarter revenue on the back of strong chip demand, it said on Tuesday after reporting record quarterly orders.

ASMI now expects revenue of 400 million to 430 million euros (US$473.20 million to US$508.69 million), compared with 411.7 million euros in the second quarter.

It reported second-quarter orders at 515.7 million euros, up 73per cent year on year.

(US$1 = 0.8453 euros)

