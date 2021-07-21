ASML second-quarter net profit jumps 38per cent on strong demand for computer chips

ASML, one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies worldwide, reported on Wednesday a 38per cent jump in second-quarter net income to 1.038 billion euros (US$1.22 billion), as sales continued to soar amid a global computer chip shortage.

Analysts had expected the Dutch company to report net profit of 1.02 billion euros for the April-June period, up from 751 million euros the year before, according to Refinitiv data.

(US$1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)