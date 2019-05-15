Assassin’s Creed maker Ubisoft brings start-up programme to Singapore for first time

SINGAPORE: French video game-maker Ubisoft is bringing its start-up incubator programme to Singapore for the first time, offering tracks in blockchain as well as services aimed at improving gamers’ experiences.

In a press release on Wednesday (May 15), Ubisoft, known for its Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s video games series, said it will be holding its Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab programme in both Station F in Paris and the Info-communications Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Pixel innovation space.

The company’s communication director for Singapore Sylviane Bahr told Channel NewsAsia in an email that it is investing in the programme in “many ways”, including their developers’ time to help the start-ups on specific topics and opening its international network of talent for their use.

“This help and access to expertise doesn’t stop at ‘hard skills’ but extends to non-technical aspects like marketing, finance and communications,” Ms Bahr said, but declined to provide a monetary figure on the investment.

Given that this is the first time that the programme is being brought to Singapore, Ubisoft has a modest aim of getting two or three start-ups enrolled here, she said.

Selected start-ups will get a six-month personalised programme starting from Sep 1 – whether at Station F or Pixel – enabling each entrepreneur to interact with Ubisoft experts and international network. This is the fourth season of its start-up incubator and it will be led by the company’s chief creative officer Serge Hascoet, it said.

There will be two themes for interested parties to consider: Exploring how blockchain can transform the video game industry, and how innovative services can improve entertainment experiences, Ms Bahr said.

The latter could mean services around e-sports or artificial intelligence (AI), such as the creation of an in-game assistant, she added.

“This collaboration will enable participating start-ups in Singapore and the region to access IMDA Pixel’s facilities and local programs, as well as to access Ubisoft’s global resources and mentorship to develop innovative solutions for the entertainment sector,” said Mr Howie Lau, the agency’s chief industry development officer.

Candidates can apply on Ubisoft’s website and the closing date is Jun 30, the press release said.