Aston Martin's chief to leave as a part of shake-up

GAYDON, England: Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (May 24).

The luxury car manufacturer will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer's replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the report said.

The newspaper said Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further.

The company did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.