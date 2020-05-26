Aston martin confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO Palmer

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH
FILE PHOTO: Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH speaks with reporters during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Financial Times newspaper reported over the weekend that Palmer would step down, before he had been informed.

"The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans," the company said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

