Aston martin confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO Palmer

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

LONDON: Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

The Financial Times newspaper reported over the weekend that Palmer would step down, before he had been informed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans," the company said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)