Aston Martin names its board ahead of IPO

LONDON: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin announced the appointment of a non-executive chairwoman on Monday alongside a series of other proposed roles as it confirmed its intention to pursue an initial public offering.

The 105-year old firm, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month that it hopes to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Aston said it would appoint Penny Hughes, who has previously worked at FTSE companies Vodafone and supermarket WM Morrison , as non-executive chair of the board upon the flotation taking place.

The indicative price range for the offer with the maximum number of shares to be sold will be detailed in its Price Range Prospectus, which is due to be published on or around Sep. 20, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, reporting by James Davey)