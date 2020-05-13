Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pretax loss of 119 million pound (US$146 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 and the resulting global economic shutdown has had a material impact on our performance this quarter," said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.

Core retail sales slumped 31per cent year-on-year, the company said.

