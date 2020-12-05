Aston Martin's Stroll says demand is phenomenal, returned first in China

Carmaker Aston Martin is enjoying very strong demand, boosted by a rebound in China, the company's executive chairman and billionaire investor Lawrence Stroll said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda cars parked outside the new factory at St Athan
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda cars are seen parked outside the new factory at St Athan, Wales, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

"Demand right now is phenomenal," he told the Financial Times' The Future of the Car digital conference. "China really returned first and strongest, and is gangbusters."

