Aston Martin's Stroll says demand is phenomenal, returned first in China

LONDON: Carmaker Aston Martin is enjoying very strong demand, boosted by a rebound in China, the company's executive chairman and billionaire investor Lawrence Stroll said on Friday.

"Demand right now is phenomenal," he told the Financial Times' The Future of the Car digital conference. "China really returned first and strongest, and is gangbusters."

