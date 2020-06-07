AstraZeneca approaches Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3h2GU9e on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3h2GU9e on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Advertisement