AstraZeneca approaches Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News
AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3h2GU9e on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)