AstraZeneca beats first-quarter profit estimates, retains 2020 forecast

AstraZeneca on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit and reiterated its outlook for 2020, as demand for the company's newer medicines remained steady.

REUTERS: AstraZeneca on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit and reiterated its outlook for 2020, as demand for the company's newer medicines remained steady.

Product sales for the three months ended March 31 rose 17per cent to US$6.31 billion, on a constant-currency basis, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's core earnings rose 21per cent to US$1.05 per share, while total revenue, which also includes payments from tie-ups, rose 17per cent to US$6.35 billion from year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected core earnings of 94 cents per share and product sales of US$5.89 billion, according to a company provided consensus of 22 analysts.

AstraZeneca is testing two of its approved treatments as a therapy to help treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement