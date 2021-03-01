Astrazeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than US$1 billion: The Times

AstraZeneca Plc has sold its stake in Moderna Inc for more than US$1 billion after the American biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported.

The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: The AstraZeneca logo is pictured outside the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, Belgium, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The report added that it was not clear when and over what period AstraZeneca sold its full holding in Moderna.

