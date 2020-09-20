AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold

AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.

AstraZeneca on Saturday published a document https://bit.ly/2FNcqu7 describing details of how the COVID-19 vaccine trial was being carried out, which was first reported by the New York Times.

