AstraZeneca sees growth picking up, even without COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON: AstraZeneca expects profit growth to pick up this year after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat forecasts for quarterly drug sales, with demand for its cancer and other therapies cushioning the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Last year was a crucial one for the Anglo-Swedish company. It teamed up with the University of Oxford to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and struck its largest ever deal by buying US drugmaker Alexion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AstraZeneca said on Thursday it expects 2021 revenue to increase by a low-teen percentage, with "faster growth" in core earnings to US$4.75 to US$5.00 per share. That translates to 18 per cent to 24 per cent growth in earnings, following 15 per cent in 2020.

The guidance was a little lower than the US$5.10 per share analysts expect, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, but AstraZeneca shares rose 2 per cent in early trade.

The London-listed company said its forecast did not include any impact from its COVID-19 vaccine, adding it would report sales of the shot separately from the first quarter of 2021. It has pledged not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much is riding on the British-developed "vaccine for the world", since it is cheaper and can be distributed more easily than rivals from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Pfizer last week said it expects US$15 billion in sales from its vaccine this year.

"With positive recommendations or approvals (for the vaccine) now received in over 50 countries ... we're already helping to change the course of the pandemic," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a video.

While public interest is largely on the vaccine, AstraZeneca's core business for diabetes, heart and kidney, and cancer medicines has proved resilient.

Advertisement

Fourth-quarter product sales, which exclude payments from tie-ups, surpassed a company-compiled consensus. Core profit of US$1.07 per share for the three months ended Dec 31 was in line with estimates.

Sales from AstraZeneca's best-selling drug Tagrisso soared 31 per cent, slightly above expectations.

"The company is arguably the poster child for big pharma turnarounds," said Third Bridge senior analyst Sebastian Skeet.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram