AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion in US$39 billion deal

AstraZeneca Plc will acquire U.S. based Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a US$39 billion deal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen inside a visual inspection machine inside a lab at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, 30 November 2020. Picture taken November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc will acquire U.S. based Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a US$39 billion deal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Alexion shareholders will receive US$60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares per Alexion share, the company said.

Source: Reuters

