AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion in US$39 billion deal

AstraZeneca Plc will acquire U.S. based Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a US$39 billion deal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc will acquire U.S. based Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a US$39 billion deal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Alexion shareholders will receive US$60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares per Alexion share, the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)