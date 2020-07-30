AstraZeneca tops forecasts on strong drug sales, outlook unchanged

REUTERS: Drugmaker AstraZeneca topped second-quarter sales and profit expectations on Thursday and stood by its 2020 forecasts, helped by strong sales in lockdowns of a diverse line-up, which now includes a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Product sales, which exclude payments from tie-ups, rose 9per cent to US$6.05 billion in the three months ended June 30 on a constant-currency basis, surpassing analysts' consensus of US$6.01 billion.

Core earnings stood at 96 cents per share versus analysts' estimate of 93 cents. Total revenue rose 11per cent, AstraZeneca said.

