AT&T, TPG to form new company for US video unit in US$16.25 billion deal

Buyout firm TPG Capital and AT&T Inc said on Thursday they will form a new company, DIRECTV, to operate the company's U.S. video business unit.

AT&T's divested U.S. video business has an enterprise value of US$16.25 billion, the companies said.

After the deal closes in the second half of 2021, AT&T will own 70per cent of the common stock of the company, while TPG will own the rest, the statement said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)