AT&T adds more monthly bill-paying subscribers than expected

REUTERS: AT&T Inc added more mobile phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts' estimates for the third quarter as the wireless carrier attracted customers with media content bundled with phone plans.

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers added 101,000 postpaid subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills.

Analysts had estimated the company to lose 172,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to US$44.59 billion from US$45.74 billion, a year earlier.

