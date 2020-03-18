AT&T closing 40per cent of company owned retail stores, cutting hours

AT&T Inc said Wednesday it will close 40per cent of its U.S-company owned retail stores nationwide as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

WASHINGTON: AT&T Inc said Wednesday it will close 40per cent of its U.S-company owned retail stores nationwide as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will reduce hours at stores that remain open and will close all stores on Sunday. Staffing in stores that remain open will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)