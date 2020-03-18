AT&T closing 40per cent of company owned retail stores, cutting hours

Business

AT&T closing 40per cent of company owned retail stores, cutting hours

AT&T Inc said Wednesday it will close 40per cent of its U.S-company owned retail stores nationwide as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: AT&T Inc said Wednesday it will close 40per cent of its U.S-company owned retail stores nationwide as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will reduce hours at stores that remain open and will close all stores on Sunday. Staffing in stores that remain open will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark