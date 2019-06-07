AT&T eyes US$16-US$17-a-month streaming service - WSJ

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia has dropped its plan for a three-tiered streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia has dropped its plan for a three-tiered streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia may package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and the vast library of Warner Bros TV shows and movies into one offering priced between US$16 and US$17 a month, the report said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AT&T did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)