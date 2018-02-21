AT&T loses bid for White House communication about Time Warner deal

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by AT&T Inc to compel the U.S. Justice Department to disclose any records of communications between the White House and government lawyers that detail President Donald Trump's views on the company's proposed US$85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc .

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by AT&T Inc to compel the U.S. Justice Department to disclose any records of communications between the White House and government lawyers that detail President Donald Trump's views on the company's proposed US$85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc .

The Justice Department on Friday moved to prevent AT&T from arguing that politics played a role in the government’s decision to stop the merger, which Trump has publicly criticized.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)