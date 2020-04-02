AT&T names Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia

AT&T Inc on Wednesday named Jason Kilar, former head of video streaming platform Hulu, as the chief executive officer of its unit WarnerMedia, effective May 1.

FILE PHOTO: Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu, participates in the Hollywood Radio and Television Society presentation of "The Digital Chiefs: A Special Conversation on the Future of new Media in the Digital Age" panel discussion in Los Angeles September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Kilar will report to AT&T Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, the company said https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005550/en.

Kilar was the chief executive officer of Hulu from 2007 until 2013.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

