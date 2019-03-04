AT&T plans to revamp CNN’s digital arm: WSJ

John Stankey, the AT&T executive at the helm of WarnerMedia, is planning to revamp cable news network CNN's digital operation, believing it isn’t reaching its potential and requires more investment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move comes as AT&T Inc shuffles the executive ranks within its newly acquired WarnerMedia entertainment empire.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)