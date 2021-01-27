AT&T quarterly postpaid phone additions jump

AT&T Inc's monthly bill-paying customers more than tripled in the fourth quarter, as the wireless carrier benefited from an uptick in demand for its 5G services as people continued to work from home following fresh pandemic curbs.

REUTERS: AT&T Inc's monthly bill-paying customers more than tripled in the fourth quarter, as the wireless carrier benefited from an uptick in demand for its 5G services as people continued to work from home following fresh pandemic curbs.

The company added 800,000 net new postpaid phone subscribers during the quarter. Analysts had expected AT&T to add 475,300 customers, according to research firm FactSet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(This story corrects typo in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)