AT&T's Warner Bros Games unveils Harry Potter role-playing game

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, "Hogwarts Legacy," that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

REUTERS: AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, "Hogwarts Legacy," that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

The role-playing videogame, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche, will release next year for Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp's PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players can "grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts," Warner Bros Games said. The game will include familiar locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

The game was announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 live stream event, where the Japan-based firm said that its next-generation console would launch in November priced at US$499.99 and US$399.99 for a version without a disk drive.

Microsoft had said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov. 10 priced at US$499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at US$299.99.

The pricing announcements set the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimized consoles offering exclusive titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)