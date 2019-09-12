AT&T sees weakness in wireless gear unit weighing on third-quarter revenue
AT&T Inc said on Wednesday weakness in its wireless equipment unit could weigh on its third-quarter revenue.
Low upgrade rates are hurting its wireless equipment revenue, AT&T said.
The company also said it expects current-quarter revenue at its WarnerMedia unit to fall by US$400 million from a year earlier, mainly due to a strong second half last year at Warner Bros.
AT&T forecasts premium TV subscriber trends to improve in 2020, as it expects far fewer customers on promotional pricing and the nationwide launch of AT&T TV.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)