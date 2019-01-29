AT&T to cut jobs in weaker business units

AT&T Inc is cutting some jobs in declining areas of its business, while hiring more people in faster-growing segments, an AT&T spokesman said on Monday.

The layoffs will affect a "small" portion of the workforce and are consistent with staffing changes AT&T has done in the past, spokesman Jim Greer told Reuters by telephone. He declined to specify how many positions would be cut.

AT&T is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers. Last year it agreed to buy Time Warner for US$85 billion, and it said in June it plans to achieve annualized cost savings of US$1.5 billion over three years.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Dan Grebler)