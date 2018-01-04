AT&T to launch 5G in US by late 2018

Business

AT&T to launch 5G in US by late 2018

AT&T Inc , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it would launch fifth-generation (5G) mobile network service in a dozen cities in the United States by late 2018, after international wireless standards for the network were finalised last month.

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: AT&T Inc , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it would launch fifth-generation (5G) mobile network service in a dozen cities in the United States by late 2018, after international wireless standards for the network were finalised last month.

The 5G technology is expected to provide higher speed and response times than 4G networks used today.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark