AT&T to launch 5G in US by late 2018

AT&T Inc , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it would launch fifth-generation (5G) mobile network service in a dozen cities in the United States by late 2018, after international wireless standards for the network were finalised last month.

REUTERS: AT&T Inc , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it would launch fifth-generation (5G) mobile network service in a dozen cities in the United States by late 2018, after international wireless standards for the network were finalised last month.

The 5G technology is expected to provide higher speed and response times than 4G networks used today.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)