AT&T to sell certain assets in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands for US$1.95 billion

Telecommunications carrier AT&T Inc said on Wednesday it will sell its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America Ltd for US$1.95 billion in cash.

REUTERS: Telecommunications carrier AT&T Inc said on Wednesday it will sell its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America Ltd for US$1.95 billion in cash.

Reuters had earlier reported that the company was exploring a sale for its Puerto Rican assets for US$3 billion to cut the debt pile it took on to purchase Time Warner Inc for US$85 billion last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AT&T's business in Puerto Rico comprises internet, TV, landlines and business services.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)