AT&T to sell Crunchyroll unit to Sony's Funimation in US$1.18 billion deal

Business

AT&T Inc has agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Funimation Global Group, LLC, in a US$1.18 billion deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and AT&T said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

