AT&T to sell Crunchyroll unit to Sony's Funimation in US$1.18 billion deal
AT&T Inc has agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Funimation Global Group, LLC, in a US$1.18 billion deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and AT&T said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
