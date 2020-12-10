AT&T to sell Crunchyroll unit to Sony's Funimation in US$1.18 billion deal

AT&T Inc has agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Funimation Global Group, LLC, in a US$1.18 billion deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and AT&T said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

REUTERS: AT&T Inc has agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Funimation Global Group, LLC, in a US$1.18 billion deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and AT&T said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Advertisement