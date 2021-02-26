AT&T to sell minority stake in DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital

Buyout firm TPG Capital and AT&T Inc said on Thursday they will form a new company, DIRECTV, to operate the company's U.S. video business unit.

REUTERS: Wireless carrier AT&T Inc will sell about a third of its stake in satellite TV unit DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital and spin off the business it bought for US$68 billion less than six years ago.

The newly created "New DirecTV", which includes DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services, has an enterprise value of US$16.25 billion, including debt, the companies said in statement.

Over the years, the satellite TV unit has lost subscribers to popular online streaming options like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

AT&T is also under pressure to cut its debt pile of US$147.5 billion as it invests more in 5G and other wireless services.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Reuters reported in January that TPG was in exclusive talks to acquire a minority stake in DirecTV, in a deal that would allow the U.S. wireless carrier to trim its net debt.

In the fourth quarter, AT&T wrote down its premium TV business, which includes satellite television unit DirecTV, by US$15.5 billion. The segment lost 617,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Goldman Sachs was the financial adviser to AT&T, while Credit Suisse and BofA Securities advised TPG on the deal.

