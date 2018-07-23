Atos to buy Syntel for about US$3.57 billion

French IT services company Atos SE agreed to acquire Syntel Inc in an all-cash transaction for about US$3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said on Sunday.

People walk in front of the Atos company&apos;s logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana
People walk in front of Atos company's logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana supercomputer in Paris, France, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Atos will pay US$41 per share, which represents a premium of 4.78 percent to Syntel's closing price of US$39.13 on Friday.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, was unanimously approved by Syntel's board of directors, the companies said in a joint statement.

Syntel is a 38-year-old information technology company with 23,000 employees.

Syntel Chief Executive Rakesh Khanna will become a member of Atos' executive committee.

Syntel is expected on Thursday to report second-quarter revenue of US$249.7 million and earnings per diluted share of US$0.49, the company said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Additional reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

