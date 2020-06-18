Audi boss to head carmaker's R+D division: sources
Markus Duesmann, the head of Audi , will also head the research and development division at German carmaker Volkswagen's premium brand, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
MUNICH: Markus Duesmann, the head of Audi , will also head the research and development division at German carmaker Volkswagen's premium brand, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, Audi's current head of development, will retire, the sources added.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)