Audi boss to head carmaker's R+D division: sources

Markus Duesmann, the head of Audi , will also head the research and development division at German carmaker Volkswagen's premium brand, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Markus Duesmann, board member of German luxury carmaker BMW attends the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, Audi's current head of development, will retire, the sources added.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)

