Audi CEO arrested: Volkswagen

FRANKFURT: Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday (Jun 18), a spokesman for parent company Volkswagen said.

"We confirm that Mr Stadler was arrested this morning. The hearing to determine whether he will be remanded is ongoing," the spokesman said, adding that the presumption of innocence applied to Stadler's case.

Audi had no immediate comment. Munich prosecutors and Stadler himself were not immediately available for comment.

