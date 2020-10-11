Audi chief sees 2020 sales down despite strong third quarter: Automobilwoche

German carmaker Volkswagen's Audi unit expects lower sales in 2020 despite strong numbers in the months of July, August and September, Automobilwoche on Sunday cited the head of the division, Markus Duesmann, as saying.

FRANKFURT: German carmaker Volkswagen's Audi unit expects lower sales in 2020 despite strong numbers in the months of July, August and September, Automobilwoche on Sunday cited the head of the division, Markus Duesmann, as saying.

"We will not be able to compensate worldwide the heavy losses of the months of April and May in the full year, despite our distributors doing a really good job," he said.

September had been the best month of the year across global operations for the premium car brand.

China was looking especially outstanding so that he believed it will end up showing a slight sales plus in 2020, Duesmann said.

