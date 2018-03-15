Audi expects tough year amid model changes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

INGOLSTADT, Germany: Audi is bracing for a "challenging" year as it will launch more than 20 redesigned and new models, after declining sales of high-end models in 2017 kept the brand's profitability below that of rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Volkswagen's main profit engine will introduce a new model every three weeks this year, including the redesigned A6 and the all-new Q8, it said on Thursday.

Due to the disruptions, Audi has refrained from projecting another outright increase in deliveries, saying it wants to at least match last year's record 1.88 million sales. Revenue is expected to slightly exceed last year's 60.1 billion euros (US$74.31 billion).

"2018 is an exceptional year and requires a feat of strength from Audi which will pay off in the long term," finance chief Alexander Seitz said on Thursday at the carmaker's earnings press conference.

From 2019, the model offensive is expected to have a "sustained positive impact" on deliveries and earnings, Audi said.

